Cancer patient was informed that free CT scan would have to wait 9 months: what the NHSU found out

The National Health Service checked the situation, identified the reason for the refusal to schedule, and reminded how medical institutions should act in such cases.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Computed tomography for patients with oncological diseases is one of the key stages of treatment, as its results help doctors assess the extent of the disease, determine further therapy tactics, check the effectiveness of the prescribed treatment, or timely detect a relapse. Therefore, any delays in conducting such an examination can lead to postponement of important medical decisions.

It was exactly this situation that a patient from Kharkiv faced, who contacted the National Health Service of Ukraine with a complaint about the long wait for a free CT scan.

The patient was informed about the CT appointment only after nine months

A patient with an oncological disease, who had an electronic referral for computed tomography of the chest, abdominal cavity, and pelvic organs with contrast, contacted the NHSU.

According to the patient, one of the medical institutions in Kharkiv informed him that an appointment for the examination was only possible in December of the current year — approximately nine months after the request.

Since the CT results were necessary to continue treatment, the patient could not wait until almost the end of the year. He turned to the NHSU to clarify the situation and help with the appointment.

What the medical institution explained

After receiving the complaint, the NHSU contacted the medical institution for clarification.

The hospital reported that during the patient’s phone call, they could not find either an electronic or paper referral, so they did not schedule him for the examination.

At the same time, during the review of the appeal, representatives of the institution contacted the patient and offered to undergo a CT scan the following month — provided there was an electronic referral and appropriate medical indications.

NHSU: the patient and the hospital described the same situation differently

The National Health Service noted that the patient and the medical institution described the content of the phone conversation differently.

According to the patient, he heard that the nearest appointment was only possible in December. In contrast, the hospital explained that the problem was the absence of a referral.

As a result, as emphasized by the NHSU, the patient did not receive clear information regarding:

whether his electronic referral exists in the electronic health care system;

whether he has the right to undergo a free CT scan;

when exactly the examination can be conducted.

Over 1,700 CT scans performed by the hospital in a quarter

The NHSU drew attention to the fact that in the first quarter of 2026, this medical institution conducted 1,721 computed tomography examinations for 459 outpatient patients.

According to the service, this indicates that the equipment was operational and examinations were conducted. At the same time, the specific patient was unable to receive a clear answer regarding his further route.

Therefore, the NHSU emphasizes that proper organization of CT appointments is not a secondary issue but one of the conditions of the contract between the medical institution and the National Health Service.

What the medical institution should do if there is no referral

The NHSU stressed that if there is no electronic referral or it cannot be found in the EHS (Electronic Health System), the patient should be immediately explained the reason and informed whom to contact to resolve the issue.

If the referral exists, the person should receive specific information about the possibility of free examination and the date of its conduct.

After contacting the NHSU, the examination date was changed

The National Health Service reported that after the patient’s appeal, the waiting time for the CT scan was reduced from nine months to the earliest possible date.

The agency notes that this case demonstrates that filing a complaint helps clarify at which stage the problem in the patient’s route arose and obtain a specific response from the medical institution.

The NHSU also urges patients to report cases if they are refused an appointment for a free examination, informed about abnormally long queues, offered to undergo the examination faster for a fee, or not given reasons for refusal or provided contradictory information.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and on Google News SUD.UA, as well as on our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.