Fine from the TRC for not updating data in Reserve+: how to pay 8,500 UAH instead of 17,000 UAH

The Ministry of Defense explained how much time is given for payment and what awaits those who ignore the TCC decision.

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The Ministry of Defense clarified how the new fine payment service works in the "Reserve+" app. Currently, it is possible to pay a fine for not updating military registration data through it. In the future, the list of available categories of violations is planned to be expanded.

Which violations can already be paid

The Ministry of Defense reported that the first version of the service allows paying a fine for not updating military registration data by July 16, 2024.

Later, other categories of military registration violations are expected to appear in the app.

How the service works

To pay the fine, you need to download the "Reserve+" app and update your data if this has not yet been done.

After that, you need to go to the "Fines Online" section and create an application acknowledging the violation of military registration rules, specifically the failure to update data by July 16, 2024.

Within three days, a decision from the territorial recruitment and social support center is received in the app, after which the option to pay the fine appears.

What is the amount of the fine

After receiving the TRC decision, the fine can be paid in the amount of 8,500 hryvnias, which is 50% of the full amount.

20 days are given for payment.

If the fine is not paid within this period, the full amount must be paid — 17,000 hryvnias.

If unpaid within the next 20 days, the fine amount doubles and will be 34,000 hryvnias.

What happens after payment

After paying the fine, the red mark in the "Reserve+" app disappears.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the entire process usually takes about four days. To see the current status, after payment it is necessary to update the military document in the "Reserve+" app.

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