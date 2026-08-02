What to Put in a First Aid Kit Before Vacation: A List of Essential Medicines for a Safe Trip

To prevent minor health issues from ruining your vacation, it is worth preparing a first aid kit in advance with the most necessary medicines and first aid supplies.

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During vacation, access to a pharmacy or medical assistance may be limited, especially if you are traveling abroad, to the mountains, or to the seaside. That is why it is worth preparing a basic first aid kit in advance, which will help cope with the most common health problems.

Wound Care Supplies

Even minor cuts or scratches require proper treatment. Put antiseptic, sterile bandages, plasters of various sizes, gauze wipes, and an elastic bandage in the first aid kit.

Fever Reducers and Pain Relievers

Medications to reduce fever and relieve headaches, toothaches, or muscle pain will come in handy. It is important to take the medications that suit you and that you have used before.

Medications for Digestive Disorders

Changes in water, unfamiliar food, or overeating can cause discomfort. It is worth having remedies for diarrhea, rehydration solutions, sorbents, antacids, and enzyme preparations if needed.

Allergy Remedies

Even if you do not suffer from allergies regularly, a reaction can occur from insect bites, pollen, or new foods. Antihistamines will help quickly relieve symptoms.

Sun Protection and Burn Care

Be sure to take sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30–50, after-sun lotion, or a product for skin care after sunburns. Remember to regularly reapply protection after swimming.

After-Bite Remedies

Mosquitoes, ticks, and other insects can spoil your vacation. Repellent will help avoid bites, and a special gel or cream will reduce itching and irritation.

Cold Remedies

Temperature changes due to air conditioners, cool evenings, or swimming can trigger a cold. You can put remedies for sore throat relief, nasal drops, or sprays in the first aid kit.

If you regularly take any medications, be sure to bring enough for the entire trip. It is also advisable to have copies of prescriptions, especially if you plan to travel abroad.

Before traveling, be sure to check the expiration dates of all medications and ensure they are stored according to the manufacturer’s recommendations, especially if your vacation will be in a hot climate. If you are traveling by plane, it is better to put the most necessary medications in your carry-on luggage for quick access. Before using any medications, carefully read the instructions, and if you have chronic illnesses or doubts about their use, consult a doctor in advance.

A properly packed first aid kit will not take up much space in your suitcase but will help you quickly cope with unforeseen situations and make your vacation much calmer and safer.

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