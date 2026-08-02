Is the period of registration with the employment service counted towards the insurance record

The employment service clarified the issue regarding the insurance record.

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Ukrainians were reminded whether the time spent registered with the employment service is counted towards the insurance record.

“Yes. If after 2004 a person was registered at the employment center and received unemployment benefits, as well as material assistance during the period of professional training, retraining, or qualification improvement — this time is counted towards the insurance record,” the employment service stated.

Periods of receiving partial unemployment benefits are also included in the insurance record (including during quarantine restrictions due to COVID-19).

What about periods before 2004?

The employment service noted that they are counted according to the Law of Ukraine “On Pension Provision” provided that the corresponding period was entered into the work book by the employment service.

If paper documents are lost — confirmation of receiving unemployment benefits can be obtained with a certificate from the State Employment Service.

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