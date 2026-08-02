Heat up to +38° will cover Ukraine: meteorologists gave the weather forecast for August 3
On Monday, August 3, hot weather will persist in Ukraine. In most regions, the air temperature will rise to +30...+34°, and in some areas of the south and southwest, thermometer readings will reach +35...+38°. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
According to meteorologists' forecast, variable cloudiness is expected across the country. No precipitation is foreseen, but during the day, short-term rains and thunderstorms are possible in some parts of the western and northern regions.
The wind will be variable in direction with a speed of 3–8 m/s.
At night, the air temperature will be +15...+20°, during the day — +30...+34°. In most southern and southwestern regions, strong heat up to +35...+38° is forecasted in some places.
In Kyiv and Kyiv region on August 3, variable cloudiness is also expected. At night, it will be without precipitation, and during the day, short-term rain and thunderstorm are possible in some places. The wind will be variable in direction, 3–8 m/s.
The temperature in the region at night will be +15...+20°, during the day — +30...+34°. In the capital, +18...+20° is forecasted at night, +32...+34° during the day.
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