Armenian President Reappoints Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister

The appointment took place after the formal resignation of the government as required by the Constitution.

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On August 2, Armenian President Vaagn Khachaturyan signed a decree appointing Nikol Pashinyan as the country’s Prime Minister. The relevant document was published following the completion of the procedures stipulated by the Constitution.

The day before, the ruling party "Civil Contract," which holds a parliamentary majority in the National Assembly, officially nominated Pashinyan for the position of head of government and submitted the necessary documents to the president for his appointment.

Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan announced that he had submitted a resignation letter of the Cabinet of Ministers to the president. After its acceptance, the procedure for forming a new government began. The resignation was formal and required according to the Armenian Constitution.

According to the country’s legislation, on the day the newly elected parliament begins its work, the prime minister and the entire government automatically resign. Following the victory of the "Civil Contract" party in the parliamentary elections on June 7 and securing the majority of seats in the National Assembly, the reappointment of Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister was expected.

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