Up to 6,800 UAH Fine for Launching a Quadcopter: Where Drones Cannot Be Launched and What New Penalties Are Proposed

In Ukraine, strict restrictions apply to the use of quadcopters for civilian users.

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Quadcopters have long become a common tool for photo and video shooting, construction monitoring, agricultural work, and other civilian needs. However, as of 2026, Ukraine’s airspace remains closed to civilian users due to martial law and imposed restrictions on airspace usage.

Therefore, the general rule is as follows:

launching civilian quadcopters without the appropriate permit is not allowed;

flights are only possible in cases and according to procedures defined by authorized state bodies.

These restrictions are related to ensuring the defense of the state, the work of air defense forces, and the need to prevent threats to national security.

Where drones can be legally launched

Flights of unmanned aerial vehicles may only be carried out with the appropriate permit and in compliance with the procedures established by authorized state bodies.

During martial law, the use of drones is allowed only in cases agreed upon according to the procedure defined by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other competent authorities.

In practice, permits may be granted to certain enterprises, institutions, or organizations if the use of UAVs is necessary to perform work or tasks authorized by competent state bodies.

However, even having a permit does not mean flights can be conducted anywhere. The route, altitude, time, and place of the flight are determined individually according to the issued permit.

Is it allowed to launch a quadcopter in the yard or over private property?

No. The mere fact of launching a quadcopter over one’s own land or yard does not exempt from the legal requirements regarding the use of airspace.

After takeoff, the unmanned aerial vehicle uses Ukraine’s airspace, and therefore the restrictions established during martial law apply regardless of the launch location.

If the device is an unmanned aerial vehicle and actually flies in the airspace, the relevant rules apply regardless of whether it is used for work, photo or video shooting, or entertainment.

If the device is used exclusively indoors and does not use Ukraine’s airspace, these restrictions do not apply.

What penalties apply

Currently, the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses does not contain a separate article that directly establishes administrative liability specifically for unauthorized launching of a civilian quadcopter during martial law.

At the same time, depending on the circumstances, a person may be held administratively or criminally liable if their actions violate legislation on airspace use or contain elements of the corresponding offense.

If the use of a drone caused or could have caused other socially dangerous consequences or contains signs of a criminal offense, liability may arise under the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Can a quadcopter be confiscated?

Yes. In case of detection of illegal drone use, law enforcement agencies may temporarily seize it in cases and procedures provided by procedural legislation, including as evidence or an object of an offense.

The issue of the further fate of the drone, including its confiscation, is decided only in cases provided by law and based on the results of the case review by a competent authority or court.

How the rules of liability may change

Bill No. 8186 provides for the introduction of separate administrative liability for violations of airspace use rules during the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles.

In particular, it proposes liability for:

violations of the order and rules of using Ukraine’s airspace during the operation of an unmanned aerial vehicle;

modifications to the design of the unmanned aerial vehicle or remote control equipment to conceal information about the drone’s location or movement during flight;

creating radio interference or other obstacles to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles used by law enforcement agencies to ensure public order, public safety, counteract offenses, and protect human rights and freedoms.

For such violations, a fine of 60 to 400 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (from 1,020 to 6,800 UAH) is proposed, and for repeated offenses within a year — from 400 to 500 non-taxable minimum incomes (from 6,800 to 8,500 UAH) with the possibility of confiscation of the unmanned aerial vehicle and/or components of the unmanned aviation system.

The bill also proposes that cases of such administrative offenses be considered by district, city district, city courts, as well as authorized bodies of the National Police of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Thus, in 2026, owning a quadcopter in Ukraine is not prohibited. At the same time, the use of unmanned aerial vehicles during martial law is allowed only in cases and procedures defined by authorized state bodies. Unauthorized launching of a civilian drone without the appropriate permit may lead to legal liability depending on the circumstances of the specific case.

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