Sport in the Heat: When You Can Train in Summer and When It Is Dangerous

Summer heat is not a reason to give up physical activity, but training during this period requires special caution, the right choice of time and place.

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Summer heat is not a reason to completely give up physical activity. At the same time, high temperatures significantly increase the load on the cardiovascular system and raise the risk of overheating, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. That is why it is important in summer to correctly choose the time, place, and intensity of training.

Is it possible to do sports in the heat?

Yes, but under certain rules.

During physical exertion, the body produces more heat, and in hot weather it is much harder for it to cool down. Because of this, body temperature rises, heart rate increases, and loss of fluids and electrolytes through sweat grows.

People with cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, bronchial asthma, as well as the elderly, children, and those who are just starting to exercise should be especially careful.

When is it better to train?

The safest time for outdoor activities is considered to be:

morning — approximately until 9:00–10:00;

evening — after 18:00–19:00, when the air temperature begins to decrease.

The most dangerous period is from 11:00 to 16:00, when solar radiation is the most intense and the risk of body overheating is highest.

Where is it better to do sports?

On hot days, it is worth choosing places where the body can more easily maintain a normal temperature.

The best options are:

gyms with air conditioning;

swimming pools;

parks and forest park areas with dense shade;

stadiums or playgrounds with canopies or natural shading.

It is undesirable to train:

on open asphalt;

on concrete playgrounds;

under direct sunlight;

in rooms without ventilation or air conditioning.

How to train safely

In the heat, it is worth reducing the intensity of physical exertion. If training usually lasts an hour, during strong heat it is advisable to shorten its duration or take more breaks.

It is also recommended to:

drink water before, during, and after training;

not wait for strong thirst to appear;

wear light-colored clothing made of fabrics that wick moisture well;

use a head covering during outdoor activities;

apply sunscreen with SPF of at least 30.

If training lasts more than an hour or is accompanied by significant sweating, there may be a need to restore not only fluids but also electrolytes.

What symptoms indicate overheating

Training must be stopped immediately if the following symptoms appear:

severe weakness;

dizziness;

headache;

nausea or vomiting;

rapid heartbeat;

convulsions;

coordination disorders;

confusion.

In case of suspected heat stroke, it is necessary to move to a cool place as soon as possible, cool the body, drink water in small sips (if the person is conscious), and call emergency medical help.

Who should postpone training

People who should temporarily refrain from physical exertion in the heat include those who:

have a fever or acute illness;

feel unwell due to the heat;

have recently suffered from heat exhaustion;

have decompensated heart or vascular diseases;

have been advised by a doctor to limit physical activity.

Thus, it is possible to do sports in summer, but only taking into account weather conditions. It is safer to train in the morning or evening, avoid direct sunlight, maintain water balance, and reduce the intensity of exertion if necessary. If the air temperature is too high or well-being worsens, it is better to postpone training or do it indoors with air conditioning. This will help reduce the risk of overheating and preserve the benefits of physical activity.

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