Had to cut out from the fence: a dog was rescued in Rivne, video

Law enforcement officers freed the dog using a special tool.

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On Sunday, August 2, in Rivne on Heroiv Politsii Street, a dog got stuck between the metal bars of a fence and could not get out on its own.

As reported by the National Police of Ukraine, upon arrival, law enforcement officers carefully cut one of the metal bars of the fence using a metal cutting tool.

During this time, the animal was covered with cloth to protect it from sparks.

Within minutes, the officers freed the dog, which did not sustain serious injuries.

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