In Odesa, a man opened fire on TTC employees, there are injured

Currently, law enforcement officers are conducting initial investigative actions and establishing all circumstances of the incident.

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On Sunday, August 2, a shooting occurred in one of the districts of Odesa. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Odesa region.

It was preliminarily established that during the notification activities conducted by employees of the district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, an unknown person fired several shots from a pistol in their direction.

"As a result of the incident, four employees of the TRSC received injuries and are receiving necessary medical assistance," the police stated.

Law enforcement officers are carrying out initial investigative actions, establishing all circumstances of the incident, and taking measures to locate and detain the shooter.

The legal qualification of the incident will be provided after all circumstances are clarified.

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