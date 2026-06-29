A powerful thunderstorm is approaching Kyiv: power outages in some areas, video

The bad weather has already covered Brovary and the district and is moving towards the capital.

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A powerful thunderstorm is approaching Kyiv. In the capital, the wind is strengthening, thunder can be heard, and dark clouds are covering the sky. According to forecasts, the city will soon be hit by heavy rain and a thunderstorm.

The bad weather has already covered Brovary and the adjacent district, from where the thunderstorm front is moving towards the capital.

Local residents also report power outages. Power cuts have been recorded in certain areas of the left bank of Kyiv.

Reminder: due to the intense heat, Ukrenergo is introducing power outage schedules on June 30.

Severe weather in Lviv knocked down dozens of trees, damaged buildings and cars, and hospitalized a 6-year-old girl after a lightning strike.

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