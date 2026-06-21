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France bans alcohol during music festival due to abnormal heat

15:59, 21 June 2026
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Due to the red level of weather danger, French authorities have restricted the sale and consumption of alcohol at certain events of the music festival.
France bans alcohol during music festival due to abnormal heat
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In France, alcohol consumption was banned at some events of the annual Fête de la Musique music festival on Sunday due to abnormal heat. This was reported by BBC. The restrictions were introduced amid a red level weather danger alert in the country.

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The annual Fête de la Musique festival traditionally gathers millions of people on the streets across France. However, this year some events were limited due to extremely high temperatures and weather service warnings.

The French government prohibited alcohol consumption in public places at certain official events within the festival. The office of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated that relevant institutions were instructed not to offer alcohol.

Impact on infrastructure and events

The prolonged heat has already caused disruptions in infrastructure: dozens of train services were canceled, and the educational process was partially suspended in schools.

Authorities also urged limiting alcohol consumption to reduce the burden on emergency services and the medical system and to allow doctors to focus on helping the most vulnerable groups of the population.

Additional support measures for the population

In Paris, to ease the impact of the heat, city authorities keep parks and gardens open at night so residents and tourists can find coolness.

The Fête de la Musique festival has been held for over 40 years and traditionally takes place on the day of the summer solstice. Last year, about two million people attended the events in Paris.

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