From July 1, training for specialists working with veterans will change – details

Ukraine is introducing a unified training standard for service providers for veterans.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

From July 1, service providers for veterans, female veterans, and their families will be trained according to a unified state standard. The Ministry of Veterans Affairs announced the launch of an experimental project to create a system for training and upgrading the qualifications of specialists working with the veteran community.

Unified system for specialist training

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs noted that the project involves creating a unified approach to training everyone who provides services to war veterans and their family members.

This specifically includes support specialists. They must receive the same knowledge, a clear understanding of their responsibilities, and practical skills for quality work with veterans and their families.

Who will conduct the training

The Ministry is forming an official list of organizations and individual entrepreneurs who will have the right to conduct training.

Inclusion in this list will confirm that providers have the necessary competencies, experience, and material and technical base to prepare service providers.

From July 1, 2026, training will be conducted exclusively by selected providers, which should ensure uniform quality standards across the country.

Who can become a training provider

The list may include:

legal entities regardless of ownership form and organizational-legal form;

individual entrepreneurs who conduct or plan to conduct training for service providers.

How to apply

Organizations and entrepreneurs wishing to join the project must send a notification to the Ministry of Veterans Affairs at: [email protected].

The notification form is available via a link provided by the ministry.

The application must include a package of documents, including:

information about the material and technical base (premises, accessibility for people with limited mobility, availability of parking or convenient access, etc.). In case of remote training, this data is not submitted, but the training format must be specified;

a copy of the training program developed according to the requirements of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs and approved educational programs;

information about the number of staff and the number of instructors;

documents confirming the qualifications of instructors (diplomas, language certificates, employment documents or contracts);

information about the arrangement of workplaces according to training requirements.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.