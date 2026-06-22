Two teenagers carried out a school shooting in the Philippines due to bullying

Three students died and seven were injured as a result of the shooting.

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A shooting occurred at a high school in the central part of the Philippines, resulting in the deaths of three students and injuries to seven others. This was reported by BBC citing the police.

According to law enforcement, the gunfire was opened by two teenagers aged 14 and 15. One of them was detained shortly after the incident at the National High School of San Jose in the city of Tacloban, while the other later surrendered to the police.

The police continue to interrogate the suspects. Preliminary investigation considers that the motive could have been an offense related to bullying.

Authorities also reported that a .38 caliber revolver and a 9mm pistol were used during the incident.

The seven injured students are hospitalized. Information about their condition is not currently disclosed.

The Philippine Department of Education expressed "deep concern" over the incident and called for prayers for the victims and their recovery.

Local police have increased patrols in the city during the investigation.

Law enforcement representatives urged parents who keep firearms to be more responsible in storing them and to communicate more with their children.

According to the police, the level of gun violence in the country has gradually decreased in recent years. In 2024, about 5,000 such cases were recorded across the Philippines.

The city of Tacloban, where the shooting occurred, is located about an hour's flight from Manila and has approximately 250,000 residents. It is part of the Visayas region on the island of Leyte and was severely affected by Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

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