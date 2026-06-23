Russia announced readiness for peace talks with Ukraine — what is known

Moscow announced readiness to resume the negotiation process.

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The head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with government members, stated that Moscow is ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine based on the Istanbul agreements, Russian media report.

According to him, this concerns the developments reached during the negotiations in Istanbul and allegedly previously initialed by the Ukrainian delegation.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he is ready now to start direct negotiations with Putin to achieve the end of the war, without waiting for the US to resolve other international conflicts.

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