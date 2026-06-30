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A portal for sanction removal has been launched in the USA: who can submit a request

13:37, 30 June 2026
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Individuals and companies can submit requests online to be removed from sanction lists.
A portal for sanction removal has been launched in the USA: who can submit a request
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The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), part of the U.S. Department of the Treasury responsible for sanction policy, has launched an online portal for submitting requests to be removed from sanction lists or to have sanctions lifted. Bloomberg reports on this.

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The agency announced that an "Reconsideration Portal" has appeared on the official website, through which individuals included in sanction lists can submit petitions to review decisions regarding the restrictions applied to them.

Additionally, applicants can request non-classified information that is not subject to confidentiality requirements and relates to the decision to impose sanctions.

OFAC noted that individuals under sanctions previously had the right to submit such petitions, often involving specialized lawyers. At the same time, the new online portal aims to simplify the document submission process and make it more transparent and efficient.

As Bloomberg notes, over the past two decades, the United States has increasingly used sanctions as one of the key tools of foreign policy. Currently, American sanction lists cover thousands of individuals, companies, and states.

Meanwhile, the second administration of Donald Trump announced intentions to lift some sanctions against Iran as part of a future peace agreement. Last week, a preliminary permit was also issued allowing the sale of Iranian oil. In addition, the administration eased certain sanction restrictions against Russia, Venezuela, and Syria, while simultaneously imposing new sanctions against Cuba.

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