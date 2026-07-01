Poland changed the rules for Ukrainian refugees from July 1: who lost the right to assistance

Poland has stopped paying for the accommodation of most Ukrainian refugees in reception centers.

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From July 1, new restrictions on staying in collective accommodation centers (OZZ) came into force in Poland, including for Ukrainian refugees. From now on, the state will stop financing the accommodation of most Ukrainian citizens in such facilities, continuing support only for certain categories of people, writes tvn24.pl.

The changes are the next stage in the gradual winding down of aid programs for Ukrainians who arrived in Poland after the start of the full-scale war. Back in March, the Polish authorities adopted a law that limited a number of social benefits, and now new rules regarding accommodation have been introduced.

According to the Ministry of Interior and Administration of Poland, until July 1, almost 11 thousand people used free accommodation in the centers, half of whom were children. The ministry explains the decision by stating that most Ukrainians have already found employment, and therefore the special support program is gradually being discontinued.

People with disabilities, pregnant women, pensioners who do not receive a Polish pension and have no family in Poland, as well as some other vulnerable categories, will still be able to live in the centers for free.

At the same time, the new rules will affect about 40% of the current residents of the centers.

The right to free accommodation is lost by:

Ukrainian women with children (older than one year);

elderly people who receive a Polish pension (even the minimum).

According to the heads of the accommodation centers, many of them will have to look for other housing, although due to low incomes they cannot afford to rent an apartment.

Human rights defenders and charitable organizations warn that some Ukrainian refugees risk becoming homeless. The Polish Ombudsman Marcin Wiącek appealed to the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Policy with a call to assess the consequences of the new rules, noting that restricting access to the centers may worsen the living conditions of people under temporary protection and increase the risk of homelessness.

The Polish government assures that the most difficult cases will be considered individually. The Minister of Family, Labour and Social Policy Agnieszka Demianowicz-Bonk reported that local authorities have already received recommendations on providing additional assistance to families with children, and legislative changes are being prepared to guarantee children's right to live in collective accommodation centers.

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