June 23 – What Holiday Is Today and Main Events

On June 23, Ukraine celebrates Civil Service Day.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

On Tuesday, June 23, a number of holidays are celebrated in Ukraine and around the world. Several important events also took place on this day in the past.

June 23 in Ukraine is celebrated as Civil Service Day. It was established by a decree of the President of Ukraine in 2003 to support the United Nations initiative to enhance the role of civil service. The date coincides with the UN Civil Service Day, which was established by the UN General Assembly to recognize the contribution of civil servants to societal development and effective governance.

Also, June 23 is World Whistleblowers Day. This holiday was initiated by the international organization Government Accountability Project (GAP) in 2019. Its goal is to support whistleblowers who, risking their careers, reputations, or safety, help expose violations and contribute to the protection of public interests.

Additionally, June 23 is International Women in Engineering Day. It was started by the British organization Women’s Engineering Society in 2014. Initially a national holiday in the UK, it later gained global recognition under the name International Women in Engineering Day (INWED).

June 23 is also Typewriter Day. This holiday is associated with the patenting of one of the early typewriter models in 1868, created by American Christopher Latham Sholes. His invention became the foundation for the development of the modern keyboard and significantly accelerated text creation in the 19th and 20th centuries.

June 23 is International Olympic Day. It was established by the International Olympic Committee in 1948. The date was chosen deliberately: on June 23, 1894, the IOC was founded in Paris, and the decision was made to revive the Olympic Games in their modern format.

What Church Holiday Is Today

On June 23, believers commemorate the Memory Day of Saint Martyr Agrippina. She came from a noble family but devoted her life to serving God, maintaining a vow of chastity and helping those in need. During the persecutions of Christians under Emperor Valerian, Agrippina was forced to renounce her faith, but she remained steadfast. For this, she was subjected to cruel tortures, from which she died, becoming a martyr for Christ. According to church tradition, her body was secretly buried by devout Christian women, and later the saint’s relics became famous for numerous healings and miracles.

Calendar of Important Events on June 23

1266 – A large-scale battle takes place on the outskirts of Trapani;

1314 – A decisive clash unfolds near Bannockburn;

1757 – A fierce battle occurs near Plassey;

1868 – Christopher Sholes from Wisconsin receives a patent for an invention that changed the course of writing – the typewriter;

1888 – In the heart of Kyiv, a monument to the outstanding Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky is solemnly unveiled;

1917 – At the second All-Ukrainian Military Congress in Kyiv, the First Universal of the Ukrainian Central Council is announced – an important step toward independence;

1940 – General Charles de Gaulle from London proclaims the creation of the French National Committee;

1941 – The largest tank battle in history begins in the Lutsk-Rivne-Dubno-Brody area between German and Soviet troops, lasting until June 29;

1961 – The Treaty signed in 1959, establishing peaceful scientific use of Antarctica, officially comes into force;

1987 – Sergey Bubka sets a world record in pole vaulting, clearing 6 meters 3 centimeters;

1990 – The return of Crimean Tatars to their historic homeland begins after many years of exile;

2001 – A three-day official visit of Pope John Paul II to Ukraine begins;

2016 – In a referendum, the majority of Britons (52% with a 72% turnout) support the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union – the so-called “Brexit”;

2022 – The European Council officially grants Ukraine and Moldova candidate status for EU membership, while Georgia does not receive this status.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.