"Judicial and Legal Newspaper" congratulates on Civil Service Day

On June 23, civil servants in Ukraine celebrate their professional holiday.

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On Tuesday, June 23, civil servants of Ukraine celebrate their professional holiday. Civil Service Day was established by the President of Ukraine on April 4, 2003.

This day was set to honor the role of civil servants in building statehood, strengthening law and order, and ensuring the welfare of citizens.

"Judicial and Legal Newspaper" congratulates all civil servants on their professional holiday!

May all your efforts be rewarded with respect and trust from the citizens. May each day be filled with optimism and love that will help you fulfill your honorable and responsible professional duties.

We wish you health, prosperity, inspiration, inexhaustible energy, endurance through life’s challenges, and new achievements at work!

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