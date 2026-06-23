How a pensioner can check that they have passed physical identification

To check information about passing physical identification, you need to follow several steps.

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The Pension Fund of Ukraine reminded that a pensioner can verify that they have passed physical identification in 2026 by using the "My Identification" service on the Pension Fund's electronic services web portal.

The service allows you to confirm that the person's physical identification has been conducted and, accordingly, the pension payments for the next year will be continued.

To check the information, you need to follow a few simple steps:

Go to the Pension Fund of Ukraine's electronic services web portal – www.portal.pfu.gov.ua. Authorize using one of the methods: with a qualified electronic signature (QES), Diia.Signature, or ID.GOV.UA, and log into your personal account. In the left menu, select the "My Identification" section. Review the information about the date of the last identification and the method by which it was conducted.

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