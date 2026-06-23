How to Protect Yourself from the Effects of Heat: Medical Advice

At temperatures above +28 °C, the total duration of outdoor work should not exceed 4–5 hours per shift.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Hot weather is forecasted in Ukraine in the coming days. High temperatures can negatively affect health, especially in the elderly, children, pregnant women, and those with chronic illnesses.

Medical professionals have given several tips on how to protect yourself from the heat.

How to Protect Yourself from the Effects of Heat

Drink more water. Do not wait until you feel thirsty—drink regularly. Avoid alcohol, sugary, or caffeinated drinks.

Consume light foods that contain a lot of fluids. Eat vegetables, fruits, salads, and lean protein dishes. Avoid heavy and fatty foods, and reduce salt and processed food intake (sausages, preserves, baked goods).

Avoid being in the sun from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. If you need to go outside, wear a hat, light loose clothing made of natural fabrics, and use broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

Keep your home cool. Close and shade windows during the day, ventilate rooms early in the morning, in the evening, and at night. If using an air conditioner, do not set the temperature too low immediately—lower it gradually.

Cool your body. You can apply cool compresses to your wrists, neck, or forehead. A refreshing shower is also a good idea.

Limit physical activity. If you have tasks that require physical effort, plan them for early morning or evening hours.

If You Work Outdoors

Medical professionals note that at temperatures above +28 °C, the total duration of work should not exceed 4–5 hours per shift. Work should alternate with rest: work for 15–20 minutes, then take breaks of at least 10 minutes in a cool room.

During breaks, be sure to rest in rooms where the temperature is not lower than +25 °C, with a temperature difference from outside of no more than 7 °C. For example, if the outdoor temperature is +32 °C, the resting room temperature should be no lower than +25 °C, as a sharp temperature drop increases the risk of heart attacks.

Temperatures above +37 °C are considered extreme, and working outdoors at such temperatures is not recommended—it is better to reschedule work to morning or evening hours.

Follow proper hydration: drink often and in small portions. Prefer mineral alkaline water, juices, and vitamin-enriched drinks. During physical work at temperatures above +28 °C, consume at least 0.5 liters of water per hour.

How to Improve the Microclimate in the Office

Use blinds or reflective films on windows;

Turn on air conditioners but avoid a significant temperature difference with the air outside the conditioned room;

Maximize the use of natural ventilation;

Provide regular breaks for rest.

Do not leave children and animals in the car!

Inside a car, the temperature can rise to dangerous levels very quickly during heat, even with slightly open windows or the air conditioner on. This is deadly dangerous. Therefore, never leave a child or animal in a car, even for a minute!

If you see a child or animal left in a car during heat, immediately call the police or emergency services.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.