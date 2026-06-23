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Purchasing Housing through State Programs Has Become More Difficult Due to Property Appraisal: State Property Fund Asked to Intervene

16:25, 23 June 2026
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Ukrainians face difficulties when buying housing through state programs due to problems in the property appraisal sector and the operation of the Unified Database of Property Appraisal Reports.
Purchasing Housing through State Programs Has Become More Difficult Due to Property Appraisal: State Property Fund Asked to Intervene
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The Notarial Chamber of Ukraine addressed the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, Dmytro Natalukha, regarding problems arising during property appraisal when citizens exercise their right to housing purchased through state programs.

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In its appeal, the NCU emphasizes that shortcomings in the property appraisal sector and the functioning of the Unified Database of Property Appraisal Reports create significant obstacles for concluding and notarizing housing purchase agreements, particularly under state support programs.

In this regard, the Chamber asks the SPFU to take measures to resolve problematic issues. Specifically, to provide official clarifications to appraisers regarding the inadmissibility of including reservations in property appraisal reports that effectively make it impossible to use such reports when concluding transactions involving state funds.

The NCU also proposes conducting an analysis of the causes of abnormal results generated by the Unified Database of Property Appraisal Reports and ensuring its improvement. Separately, the issue of accessibility of the appraisal report review procedure is raised, as well as the need to disclose information about appraisers authorized to conduct property appraisals for state housing programs.

Among other proposals are simplifying the appraisal report review procedure, reducing the review period for state programs to five working days, and introducing a clear algorithm of actions for citizens wishing to independently initiate an appraisal review.

The Notarial Chamber notes that it has long conducted explanatory work among notaries regarding the application of legislation in the field of property appraisal and taxation, but currently, problems in the real estate market and the operation of the Unified Database of Appraisal Reports have reached a critical level.

Therefore, the NCU called on the State Property Fund to work together to resolve existing problems to guarantee citizens the ability to exercise their housing rights and smoothly formalize transactions under martial law conditions.

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