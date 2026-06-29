Canada became the first participant in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup

The match at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood ended with a score of 0:1.

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The Canadian national team defeated the South African Republic team in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup.

The match at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California (USA), ended with a score of 0:1.

The only goal in this match was scored by Canada in added time of the second half — in the 90+2nd minute by Stephen Eustáquio.

Canada's opponent in the Round of 16 has not yet been determined. It will be the winner of the Netherlands vs. Morocco match, which will take place on June 30 at 04:00 Kyiv time.

Recall, the World Cup is held from June 11 to July 19 in three countries — the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

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