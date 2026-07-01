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"Quick Profit" and Consultant Calls: How Investment Scams Work

20:28, 1 July 2026
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Scammers often use psychological pressure, fake success stories, and promises of quick profit to lure money.
"Quick Profit" and Consultant Calls: How Investment Scams Work
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The Ministry of Justice warned citizens about common investment scam schemes and explained the methods scammers use to make people lose money.

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The agency notes that stories about "successful investors," promises of quick profit, and persistent calls from so-called financial consultants may be part of a fraudulent scheme.

According to the Ministry of Justice, most investment scams start not with money transfers but with psychological influence. Scammers actively use social engineering methods — manipulative techniques that prompt a person to voluntarily hand over their funds or disclose confidential information.

To convince potential victims to invest money in dubious projects, scammers may show fabricated success stories of investors, use fake or purchased reviews, create a sense of urgency, and insist that funds must be invested immediately.

They also gradually persuade people to invest increasingly larger amounts, assure them there are no risks, dismiss any doubts, repeatedly call, apply psychological pressure, appeal to the fear of missing a "unique opportunity," and illegally use the authority of famous people or government institutions.

The Ministry of Justice emphasizes that if a person is forced to make a financial decision immediately, not given time to verify information, or pressured to keep the conversation confidential, this is a serious sign of a possible scam.

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