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How to cool an apartment without air conditioning: ordinary houseplants can help

06:00, 9 July 2026
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With proper care, morning glory and thunbergia can turn your balcony into a real green oasis within just a few weeks.
How to cool an apartment without air conditioning: ordinary houseplants can help
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Hot weather is forcing residents to look for ways to make their homes more comfortable. If installing an air conditioner is not an option, balcony heating can be reduced not only with curtains or blinds, but also with properly selected plants. Climbing plants can create a natural green screen that protects the space from direct sunlight and helps keep the balcony cooler.

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Botany experts recommend paying attention to purple morning glory and thunbergia. These plants grow quickly, bloom abundantly, and are well suited for greening balconies and loggias.

Purple morning glory is one of the most popular ornamental climbing plants. It quickly wraps around supports and forms dense foliage, creating natural shade on the balcony. The plant blooms from July to October with large cup-shaped flowers, adding brightness to the space.

To grow morning glory, you should:

  • choose a sunny place protected from strong winds;
  • keep the soil moderately moist;
  • avoid waterlogging;
  • install supports such as trellises, ropes, or decorative grids.

Thanks to its rapid growth, morning glory can quickly turn a balcony into a green curtain.

Another option for protection from the heat is thunbergia. This is a fast-growing climbing plant whose shoots can reach up to three metres in length. Thunbergia grows best in places protected from wind, with fertile, well-drained soil. It also needs strong support for normal development.

During hot summer days, the plant requires regular watering. The soil should remain slightly moist, and during extreme heat, watering may be needed twice a day — in the morning and in the evening.

Climbing plants serve not only a decorative function. Dense greenery partially blocks sunlight, creates shade, and helps reduce the heating of the balcony.

Earlier, Judicial-Legal Newspaper wrote about how much water should be drunk daily in hot weather and what signs may indicate dehydration.

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