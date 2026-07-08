Forged documents for animal export without vaccination — court in Dnipro sentenced entrepreneur

The entrepreneur claimed that all documents could be obtained without vaccination, microchipping, or animal inspection.

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The Samarsky District Court of Dnipro fined an entrepreneur 34,000 hryvnias for issuing fake veterinary documents to export unvaccinated and unmicrochipped animals abroad.

Case Circumstances

According to case materials No. 206/1630/26, in May 2025, the man offered to prepare a package of documents for exporting an animal from Ukraine. This package included a veterinary passport, a veterinary-sanitary passport, and a health certificate.

The entrepreneur guaranteed that the documents could be obtained without vaccination, chip implantation, or animal inspection. He requested $300 for his services.

The man claimed the issue would be resolved through a veterinarian at the city hospital and a specialist responsible for checking documents during animal export.

He received the money in two installments. First, 6,200 hryvnias were transferred to the entrepreneur's bank account. Afterward, he mailed a package of documents and a syringe with an animal microchip. Upon receiving the package, an additional 6,400 hryvnias were transferred to him.

During the court hearing, the man admitted his guilt and expressed remorse. The court also considered that he had no prior legal issues, was employed, and was not registered with a narcologist or psychiatrist.

Court decision

As a result, the judge fined the entrepreneur 34 thousand hryvnias.

As previously reported by "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", updated rules for non-commercial transportation of pets from third countries, including Ukraine, came into effect in the European Union on April 22. The new legislation incorporates practical experience from previous regulations and clarifies certain procedures.

However, the Main Department of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Ivano-Frankivsk region noted that the main transportation requirements for pet owners remain unchanged.

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