  1. Judicial Practice

Forged documents for animal export without vaccination — court in Dnipro sentenced entrepreneur

23:45, 8 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The entrepreneur claimed that all documents could be obtained without vaccination, microchipping, or animal inspection.
Forged documents for animal export without vaccination — court in Dnipro sentenced entrepreneur
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Samarsky District Court of Dnipro fined an entrepreneur 34,000 hryvnias for issuing fake veterinary documents to export unvaccinated and unmicrochipped animals abroad.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Case Circumstances

According to case materials No. 206/1630/26, in May 2025, the man offered to prepare a package of documents for exporting an animal from Ukraine. This package included a veterinary passport, a veterinary-sanitary passport, and a health certificate.

The entrepreneur guaranteed that the documents could be obtained without vaccination, chip implantation, or animal inspection. He requested $300 for his services.

The man claimed the issue would be resolved through a veterinarian at the city hospital and a specialist responsible for checking documents during animal export.

He received the money in two installments. First, 6,200 hryvnias were transferred to the entrepreneur's bank account. Afterward, he mailed a package of documents and a syringe with an animal microchip. Upon receiving the package, an additional 6,400 hryvnias were transferred to him.

During the court hearing, the man admitted his guilt and expressed remorse. The court also considered that he had no prior legal issues, was employed, and was not registered with a narcologist or psychiatrist.

Court decision

As a result, the judge fined the entrepreneur 34 thousand hryvnias.

As previously reported by "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", updated rules for non-commercial transportation of pets from third countries, including Ukraine, came into effect in the European Union on April 22. The new legislation incorporates practical experience from previous regulations and clarifies certain procedures.

However, the Main Department of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Ivano-Frankivsk region noted that the main transportation requirements for pet owners remain unchanged.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The Supreme Court outlined the criteria for confirming anti-competitive collusion among tender participants

To qualify anti-competitive coordinated actions, it is not necessary to prove actual harm or negative consequences; it is sufficient to establish the participants' agreement to the bidding behaviour.

Verkhovna Rada prepares new mechanism to protect single pensioners and military personnel from losing their only home due to debts or fraud

Cases involving a pensioner living alone and a serviceman have prompted the Verkhovna Rada to propose new safeguards against the loss of a person’s only home due to debts or fraud.

Why the Victim's Gross Negligence Does Not Relieve Ukrainian Railways of Liability for Compensation and Why the Victim's Intent Must Be Proven: Supreme Court Case Law

Can the railway avoid paying compensation by referring to the pedestrian's conscious risk?

Electronic Correspondence in Criminal Proceedings: When Official Communication Becomes Evidence of Guilt

The use of official email and digital evidence in criminal proceedings continues to shape new approaches to assessing the admissibility of the evidentiary base.

The Supreme Court explained when a mother cannot be deprived of parental rights even after her prolonged stay abroad

The Supreme Court reminded that the determining criterion in family disputes is the best interests of the child.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]