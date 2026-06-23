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The High Council of Justice canceled the punishment of Lviv judge Yuriy Borislavskyi, who was accused of "delaying" drunk driving cases

18:00, 23 June 2026
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The High Council of Justice canceled the disciplinary sanction of a Lviv judge who was mass closing drunk driving cases.
The High Council of Justice canceled the punishment of Lviv judge Yuriy Borislavskyi, who was accused of "delaying" drunk driving cases
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The High Council of Justice fully canceled the decision of the Second Disciplinary Chamber of the HCJ dated March 11, 2026, regarding the disciplinary liability of the judge of the Zalyznychny District Court of Lviv Yuriy Borislavskyi. 7 members of the HCJ voted "for," 6 voted "against."

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Case circumstances

The basis for the disciplinary proceedings was a significant number of rulings by Judge Yuriy Borislavskyi closing cases under Article 130 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (driving a vehicle while intoxicated) due to the expiration of the terms for bringing to administrative responsibility.

The complainant claimed that the judge unlawfully delayed the consideration of administrative materials, causing offenders to avoid the responsibility provided by law. In particular, the judge often transferred cases for consideration to a public organization or labor collective, citing old provisions of part one of Article 21 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (as amended before March 17, 2021).

The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the HCJ established that the judge:

  • considered cases with a violation of the 15-day term provided by Article 277 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses;
  • did not justify the reasons for such delays;
  • did not take sufficient measures to ensure the participation of persons held liable;
  • did not provide convincing arguments regarding the advisability of applying public influence measures instead of administrative sanctions.

The Chamber qualified the judge's actions as improper (negligent) performance of official duties and imposed a disciplinary sanction in the form of a warning.

Decision of the High Council of Justice

The High Council of Justice disagreed with the conclusions of the Second Disciplinary Chamber. After discussion in a special HCJ room, it decided to fully cancel the appealed decision dated March 11, 2026, and to close the disciplinary proceedings against Judge Yuriy Borislavskyi.

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