Owners of loud cars and motorcycles face fines up to 34,000 UAH and driver's license suspension

For excessive noise from cars and motorcycles, it is proposed to impose fines up to 34,000 UAH and revoke driver's licenses during the war.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The use of excessively loud cars and motorcycles may become a separate administrative offense in the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

A draft law No. 15358 has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, proposing to establish liability for operating vehicles that exceed the permissible noise level.

The authors of the initiative explain that under martial law conditions, such noise can resemble the sounds of enemy drones, cause panic among the population, and distract law enforcement and air defense forces from responding to real threats.

Why there is a need for new regulation

The authors of the draft law note that current legislation practically lacks an effective mechanism to hold drivers of vehicles that create excessive noise during movement accountable.

Existing legal provisions mainly concern vehicle modifications or control of harmful emissions levels and do not establish separate liability specifically for exceeding the permissible noise level. Therefore, law enforcement agencies do not have effective legal tools to stop such violations.

According to the submitted draft law, it is proposed to create a completely new article in the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

Separate liability for exceeding permissible noise levels

The key innovation of the draft law is the introduction of a separate administrative offense for driving a vehicle that exceeds the established permissible noise level.

The draft law proposes to provide: «separate liability for exceeding the permissible noise level of transport».

What fines are proposed

The document also proposes differentiated administrative fines depending on the recurrence of the offense and martial law conditions.

In particular, for exceeding the permissible noise level of a vehicle during peacetime, a fine of 500 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (8,500 UAH) is proposed, and for a repeated offense — 1,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (17,000 UAH).

During martial law, the liability is proposed to be increased. In this case, the fine for the first offense will be 1,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (17,000 UAH), and for a repeated offense — 2,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (34,000 UAH).

When driving rights can be revoked

A separate innovation is the application of an additional administrative penalty for repeated offenses during martial law.

The draft law proposes that for a repeated offense during martial law, mandatory deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a period of three to six months will be applied.

Who will determine permissible noise standards

Besides driver liability, the document provides for the formation of a regulatory framework regarding permissible noise levels of vehicles.

The draft law proposes that the Ministry of Health and the relevant ministry establish clear noise standards, separately for night hours from 10:00 PM to 08:00 AM.

It is envisaged that the relevant standards will be developed for different categories of vehicles considering their factory configuration, so that the established requirements do not apply to vehicles whose noise level is a constructive feature of the manufacturer.

Automatic violation recording

It is proposed to introduce automatic sound recording systems (special cameras), similar to speed control cameras, to minimize corruption risks and human factor.

Also, according to the author of the legislative initiative, police officers will have the ability to stop vehicles and hold drivers administratively liable for exceeding established noise standards.

Thus, draft law No. 15358 proposes to introduce separate administrative liability for driving vehicles exceeding permissible noise levels, establish new fines, strengthen liability during martial law, and define the procedure for setting permissible noise standards.

Note. Currently, only the draft law card is published on the Verkhovna Rada website. The explanatory note, comparative table, and other accompanying documents are absent at the time of publication. The provided information is based on public statements by the author of the legislative initiative regarding the content of the proposed changes.

The «Judicial and Legal Newspaper» will monitor the further progress of the draft law and its official publication.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.