Competition for Specialized Administrative Court of Appeal: HQCJ Approved the Results of the Practical Task

The results of the fourth stage of the qualification exam within the competition for SAAS have been approved.

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On June 22, the High Qualification Commission of Judges adopted decision No. 80/zp-26 approving the coded results of the fourth stage of the qualification exam (completion of the practical task in the specialization of the Specialized Administrative Court of Appeal) within the competition announced by the Commission's decision dated October 29, 2025, No. 194/zp-25.

After the decoding procedure, the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine approved the decoded results of the fourth stage of the qualification exam (completion of the practical task in the specialization of the Specialized Administrative Court of Appeal) by decision No. 83/zp-26 dated June 22, 2026, within the competition announced by the Commission's decision dated October 29, 2025, No. 194/zp-25.

The HQCJ reminded that candidates for the position of judge of the Specialized Administrative Court of Appeal completed two tasks of type 2.

The total score for model court decisions in the specialization of the Specialized Administrative Court of Appeal is 150 points, consisting of:

- 75 points for the first model court decision;

- 75 points for the second model court decision.

The passing score for the fourth stage of the qualification exam in this competition is 75 percent of the maximum possible score, or 112.5 points.

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