  1. Sud Info

Competition for appellate courts: two candidates await interviews

14:59, 1 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
On June 30, the results of the qualification assessment of two candidates for judge positions in the Lviv and Kharkiv appellate courts were determined.
Competition for appellate courts: two candidates await interviews
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

On Tuesday, June 30, during the meeting of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine in a collegial composition, interviews were conducted and the results of the qualification assessment of four candidates for judge positions in the Kharkiv Appellate Court were determined. This was reported by the HQCJ.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Based on the results of the qualification assessment, the Commission made the following decisions:

Holnyk Larysa Vladlenivna - Adjourned until July 7, 2026, 15:00

Strigunenko Volodymyr Mykolayovych - Consideration of the matter postponed

Tkachenko Oleksandr Anatoliyovych - Adjourned until July 9, 2026, 9:30

Fedorova Olena Viktorivna - 741.35 - To submit to the plenary session of the Commission the issue of confirming the ability to administer justice in the appellate general court

Additionally, on June 30, interviews were conducted and the results of the qualification assessment of two candidates for judge positions in the Lviv Appellate Court were determined.

Based on the results of the qualification assessment, the Commission made the following decisions:

Panchak Oksana Hryhorivna - 737.54 - To submit to the plenary session of the Commission the issue of confirming the ability to administer justice in the appellate general court

Kitov Oleksandr Vasylovych - Terminate participation in the competition due to the presence of a disciplinary sanction.

The HQCJ reminded that 62 candidates applied for participation in the competition for 47 vacant judge positions in the Kharkiv Appellate Court.

In total, interviews were conducted with 46 candidates: 31 candidates confirmed their ability to administer justice, 7 candidates did not confirm, interviews with 8 candidates will be held in the plenary session of the Commission. Two candidates terminated their participation in the competition. Qualification assessment for one candidate was suspended.

The HQCJ also added that 55 candidates applied for participation in the competition for 28 vacant judge positions in the Lviv Appellate Court.

In total, interviews were conducted with 53 candidates: 39 candidates confirmed their ability to administer justice in the appellate general court, 10 did not confirm, interviews with 4 candidates will be held in the plenary session of the Commission. Two candidates terminated their participation in the competition.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Farmers from Temporarily Occupied Territories are Offered Priority State Financial Support

Enterprises that lost assets due to the war or relocated from occupation can receive advantages when obtaining state aid.

Judge Serhiy Voznyuk from Boryspil, who exempted traffic violators from administrative liability, was reprimanded

Disciplinary action in the form of a reprimand was applied to Serhiy Voznyuk, a judge of the Boryspil City District Court, for systematic violations in handling administrative offense cases.

Sole Proprietor and Tax Deduction: When an Entrepreneur Can Get Back Part of the Paid Personal Income Tax

Not every entrepreneur knows that the status of a sole proprietor does not exclude the possibility of receiving a tax deduction. In which cases is this possible, which incomes are taken into account, and what documents need to be provided.

Supreme Court and ECHR Practice: Under What Conditions the Termination of Social Payments Is Recognized as Illegal

Delay, suspension, or termination of social payments does not mean that a person automatically loses the right to the corresponding support.

Ignoring Territorial Recruitment Center Summons Does Not Automatically Mean Employee Dismissal: What Employers Need to Know

Ignoring summons from the Territorial Recruitment Center by an employee is not an independent ground for dismissal: in which cases an employer can terminate employment relations, and what obligations the employer has regarding military registration of employees.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]