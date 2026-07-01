Competition for appellate courts: two candidates await interviews

On June 30, the results of the qualification assessment of two candidates for judge positions in the Lviv and Kharkiv appellate courts were determined.

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On Tuesday, June 30, during the meeting of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine in a collegial composition, interviews were conducted and the results of the qualification assessment of four candidates for judge positions in the Kharkiv Appellate Court were determined. This was reported by the HQCJ.

Based on the results of the qualification assessment, the Commission made the following decisions:

Holnyk Larysa Vladlenivna - Adjourned until July 7, 2026, 15:00

Strigunenko Volodymyr Mykolayovych - Consideration of the matter postponed

Tkachenko Oleksandr Anatoliyovych - Adjourned until July 9, 2026, 9:30

Fedorova Olena Viktorivna - 741.35 - To submit to the plenary session of the Commission the issue of confirming the ability to administer justice in the appellate general court

Additionally, on June 30, interviews were conducted and the results of the qualification assessment of two candidates for judge positions in the Lviv Appellate Court were determined.

Based on the results of the qualification assessment, the Commission made the following decisions:

Panchak Oksana Hryhorivna - 737.54 - To submit to the plenary session of the Commission the issue of confirming the ability to administer justice in the appellate general court

Kitov Oleksandr Vasylovych - Terminate participation in the competition due to the presence of a disciplinary sanction.

The HQCJ reminded that 62 candidates applied for participation in the competition for 47 vacant judge positions in the Kharkiv Appellate Court.

In total, interviews were conducted with 46 candidates: 31 candidates confirmed their ability to administer justice, 7 candidates did not confirm, interviews with 8 candidates will be held in the plenary session of the Commission. Two candidates terminated their participation in the competition. Qualification assessment for one candidate was suspended.

The HQCJ also added that 55 candidates applied for participation in the competition for 28 vacant judge positions in the Lviv Appellate Court.

In total, interviews were conducted with 53 candidates: 39 candidates confirmed their ability to administer justice in the appellate general court, 10 did not confirm, interviews with 4 candidates will be held in the plenary session of the Commission. Two candidates terminated their participation in the competition.

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