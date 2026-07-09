Programmer forged MSEC certificate for mobilisation deferment — court delivered its verdict.

The man involved two intermediaries from Kyiv and misled the local Military Commissariat.

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The Pervomaisk City District Court of Mykolaiv region has found a software engineer from Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv region, guilty of using forged documents regarding his wife's disability to obtain a deferment from mobilisation. The man was fined 34,000 hryvnias and ordered to transfer 50,000 hryvnias to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Case Circumstances

According to case materials No. 484/2550/26, in November 2024, the man was registered for military service and declared fit for duty. He had no legal grounds for a deferment from mobilisation.

To obtain a deferment on family grounds, the programmer contacted two unidentified individuals from Kyiv via messenger. He provided them with his wife's personal data and paid a fee for document fabrication.

The intermediaries prepared a forged MSEC certificate falsely indicating a Group II disability and a medical commission conclusion stating the need for constant care. These documents were sent by mail through a "Nova Poshta" branch in Pervomaisk under a false name.

On 18 November 2024, the man submitted these documents to the Military Commissariat along with an application for deferment. Based on the forged documents, he was issued a certificate deferring him from mobilisation.

Materials concerning the two individuals who fabricated the forged documents were separated into a distinct criminal proceeding. The programmer himself was charged with evading conscription during mobilisation and using knowingly forged documents.

On 19 May 2026, a plea agreement was concluded between the prosecutor and the accused. The man admitted guilt, informed the investigation about other participants in the scheme, and provided information about individuals previously unknown to law enforcement.

Court Decision

The court considered these circumstances as mitigating factors, as well as the absence of prior convictions and a positive character reference.

As a result, the court sentenced the programmer to:

A fine of 34,000 hryvnias for evading conscription during mobilisation;

A fine of 850 hryvnias for using forged documents;

A final penalty of 34,000 hryvnias for the totality of offences.

Additionally, the man must transfer 50,000 hryvnias to the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the UNITED24 platform within 20 days after the verdict comes into legal force.

The total amount of payments according to the court decision is 84,000 hryvnias. At the time of the case review, the man already had a valid exemption at his workplace.

As previously reported by Judicial-Legal Newspaper, a military liable person from Mykolaiv region who obtained a deferment from conscription during mobilisation based on forged documents establishing his wife's Group II disability and the need for constant care, received a verdict based on a plea agreement.

The court applied the provisions of Part 1, Article 69 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and imposed a fine of 34,000 UAH. Additionally, under the plea agreement, the man committed to transferring 50,000 UAH to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine via the UNITED24 platform.

The Pervomaisk City District Court of Mykolaiv region approved the plea agreement concluded between the prosecutor and the accused in the criminal proceedings under Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (evasion of conscription during mobilisation) and Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (use of knowingly forged documents).