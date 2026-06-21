Changed your last name, first name, or patronymic: you need to replace your driver's license within 10 days

After receiving a new passport, drivers have only 10 days to replace their driver's license.

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After changing their last name, first name, or patronymic, Ukrainian drivers need not only to update their passport documents but also to take care of replacing their driver's license. The law sets a clear deadline for updating the document, which can be done either in person at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center or remotely through online services. Drivers also have the option to obtain an electronic driver's license without producing a plastic card.

When you need to exchange your driver's license

In case of a change in personal data — last name, first name, or patronymic — the driver's license must be obligatorily exchanged.

This must be done no later than 10 days from the date of receiving a new identity document that confirms Ukrainian citizenship or a special status.

Where you can replace your driver's license

You can obtain a new driver's license in two ways:

offline — at the territorial service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs;

online — through the electronic driver’s cabinet or the Diia Portal.

Documents required for offline replacement of the driver's license

To exchange the driver's license at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center, you need to submit:

an application;

a Ukrainian citizen's passport or a Ukrainian citizen's passport for traveling abroad;

a copy of the taxpayer identification card or a notice of refusal to accept the registration number of the taxpayer identification card;

documents confirming the change of personal data (if necessary).

How to submit an application online

To replace the license remotely, you need to submit an electronic application through the electronic driver’s cabinet or the Diia Portal.

You must attach electronic copies (photocopies) of the original paper document confirming the change of personal data if such a change has occurred.

How to receive the new driver's license

If the driver's license was ordered through the electronic driver’s cabinet or the Diia Portal, it can be received:

at the service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs specified in the application without waiting in line;

by mail — at the applicant’s request and for an additional fee.

Can you use only the electronic driver's license?

Drivers can also choose to obtain exclusively an electronic driver's license without producing a plastic document.

This option is available at the applicant’s discretion when applying for the service through electronic services.

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