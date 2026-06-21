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Citizens born after 1991 in the TOT can obtain an identity document for return to Ukraine

19:17, 21 June 2026
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The document is valid only for crossing the border and entering the territory controlled by Ukraine.
Citizens born after 1991 in the TOT can obtain an identity document for return to Ukraine
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Ukrainian citizens born after August 24, 1991, in temporarily occupied territories, for whom there is no data in the Unified State Demographic Register and who are currently outside the territory controlled by Ukraine, can obtain an identity document for return to Ukraine at foreign diplomatic missions. The document is issued exclusively for crossing the state border and entering the territory controlled by Ukraine. This was reported by the Committee on Human Rights, Deoccupation and Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, National Minorities and Interethnic Relations.

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The identity document will be issued free of charge at designated Ukrainian foreign diplomatic missions. Specifically, these are the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Belarus, the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Armenia, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Turkey, as well as the Consulate General of Ukraine in Istanbul and the Consulate General of Ukraine in Antalya.

Documentation will be carried out within the framework of an experimental project that will last one year and is implemented in accordance with the government resolution dated June 4, 2026, No. 736. It defines the detailed procedure for issuing the identity document for return to Ukraine.

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