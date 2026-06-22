Who Cannot Sign an Infantry-Assault Contract – Details

Among the restrictions are age, type of previous contract, and legal status.

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New military service contracts are not available to all categories of servicemen. Since June 16, a campaign has been underway in Ukraine to conclude new contracts for military service in the Defense Forces. These contracts specify fixed service terms and guarantee deferment from mobilization after discharge.

At the same time, not all servicemen have the opportunity to sign an infantry-assault contract.

Who Cannot Sign the Contract

According to the Sumy Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, the infantry-assault contract cannot be signed by:

servicemen currently serving under an "18–24" contract;

persons over 60 years old who signed a one-year contract;

citizens released from serving a sentence to undergo military service under contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Restrictions on Switching Between Contracts

It is also reported that currently it is impossible to switch to an infantry-assault contract from another new contract.

After signing an infantry-assault, combat, or basic contract, a serviceman cannot change it to another type of new contract at their own discretion.

Effect of Contracts for Current Servicemen

For current contract servicemen who meet the requirements, after signing a new contract, the previous contract terminates. The new contract takes effect from the date specified by the personnel order.

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