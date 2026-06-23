2.3 billion hryvnias of unpaid taxes: Ruslan Kravchenko reported the uncovering of a scheme in the tobacco industry

Ruslan Kravchenko noted that to conceal the illegal use of raw materials and create the appearance of force majeure circumstances, the company's officials falsified the fact of its theft.

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Attorney General Ruslan Kravchenko reported the uncovering of a former director of one of the enterprises in the tobacco industry. He has been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for intentional tax evasion on an especially large scale.

According to the investigation, company officials, under the guise of legal production, established a scheme for the illegal manufacture and sale of unaccounted tobacco products outside tax and accounting records in order to avoid paying taxes to the state budget.

“The key episode of the investigation in this case is more than 1,186 tons of tobacco raw materials that were processed into cigarettes and sold without paying excise tax.

According to the results of the tax audit and judicial economic expertise, this led to an understatement of excise tax by more than 2.3 billion hryvnias,” he stated.

The Attorney General noted that to conceal the illegal use of raw materials and create the appearance of force majeure circumstances, company officials falsified the fact of its theft.

“This case is not only about the tobacco market. It is about rules.

If business operates honestly, then the state must protect it. If under the guise of legal activity a scheme worth billions is built – the state is obliged to respond harshly and within the law. We continue to work,” he added.

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