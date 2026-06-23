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Payments for destroyed armored vehicles, air defense, and drones – what documents Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers need to receive money

18:21, 23 June 2026
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Ukrainian servicemen are entitled to additional payments for destroyed or captured enemy equipment, and the amount of the reward depends on the type of equipment and confirmed combat results.
Payments for destroyed armored vehicles, air defense, and drones – what documents Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers need to receive money
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Ukrainian military personnel can receive additional monetary rewards for destroying or capturing enemy equipment, the Ministry of Justice reported.

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The amount of the reward depends on the type and significance of the destroyed or captured equipment. Specifically, this concerns:

  • armored vehicles;
  • artillery systems;
  • air defense systems;
  • unmanned aerial vehicles;
  • ships and other samples of enemy military equipment.

What documents are needed to receive the reward

To receive the payment, it is necessary to document the fact of destruction or capture of the equipment.

Confirmation can be:

  • a report or message from the commander;
  • photo or video evidence;
  • data from technical reconnaissance means;
  • confirmation from adjacent units;
  • an act of acceptance of trophy property – in case of equipment capture.

Who decides on the payment

The decision on awarding and distributing the reward is made by the commander. The personal contribution of servicemen who participated in the combat mission is taken into account.

The payment is made at the place of service based on the relevant order.

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