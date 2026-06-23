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Bribe for prosecutors and judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court worth 3.5 million dollars: case materials opened to defendants

16:51, 23 June 2026
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The investigation in the case of the Prosecutor General's Office prosecutor and lawyers suspected of inciting a bribe for prosecutors and judges has been completed.
Bribe for prosecutors and judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court worth 3.5 million dollars: case materials opened to defendants
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The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has completed the pre-trial investigation in the case involving a prosecutor of the Office of the Prosecutor General and two lawyers suspected of inciting the provision of an unlawful benefit for the closure of a case investigated by NABU detectives.

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As reported by the SAP, the defendants were exposed in October 2025. According to the investigation, they offered suspects in one of the NABU cases to organize the closure of the case based on the so-called "Lozovyi amendments" by bribing SAP officials and judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

The investigation established that according to the developed plan, the individuals acted as intermediaries during the receipt and transfer of money. The amount of the unlawful benefit was 3,500,000 US dollars.

According to law enforcement, at the time of exposure, the Prosecutor General's Office prosecutor had already received part of the funds from the suspect — 200 thousand US dollars.

The actions of the defendants have been qualified under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including part 2 of article 15, parts 3 and 4 of article 27, part 4 of article 369, and part 5 of article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Currently, NABU detectives, on the instruction of the SAP prosecutor, have opened the criminal case materials to the defense for review.

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