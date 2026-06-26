A new decision for Ukrainians abroad is being prepared in Brussels, while the government develops tools for their return home

The European Commission is preparing a proposal to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians in EU countries.

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Ilona Havronska, Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity, emphasized that Ukrainians abroad are an integral part of society, and state policy should be aimed at supporting connections with them and creating conditions for voluntary return.

Ilva Johansson, EU Special Representative stressed that Ukrainians in Europe play an important role in the development of host countries and are a "human bridge" between Ukraine and the EU. According to her, Ukrainians are not only recipients of aid but also people who make a significant contribution to the development of host countries. Ilva Johansson also reported that the European Commission is preparing a proposal to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians in EU countries. She said this is an important step that will help Ukrainians avoid uncertainty and provide them with a stable legal basis for staying in European countries while the war continues.

Ilona Havronska emphasized that the state is developing practical tools to help people make informed decisions, including regarding returning to Ukraine. One of these tools is the digital platform "Home," which will be presented within the framework of URC 2026.

In turn, Deputy Minister Anatolii Komirnyi paid special attention to mechanisms for attracting international support for social recovery. In this context, he spoke about the updated Ministry of Social Policy mechanism — the Humanitarian Response and Resilience Account.

According to him, the goal is simple: to create a practical mechanism that combines humanitarian response with long-term system building.

The Ministry of Social Policy explains that for many years humanitarian aid and state systems often operated in parallel.

"In emergencies, this was quite understandable, as speed was paramount. However, over time, parallel systems create problems. They increase administrative costs, fragment data, complicate coordination, and sometimes hinder the development of sustainable solutions," explained Komirnyi.

Therefore, a decision was made to update this tool. Now it must simultaneously meet the goals of emergency response and sustainable social recovery.

Earlier, we reported that 6–9 million Ukrainians could "disappear" for the state: how Ukraine is seeking a way to bring people back home.

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