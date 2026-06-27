How to Change the Method of Housing Subsidy or Benefit Payment Online — Instructions

You can change the method of housing subsidy or benefit payment through the Pension Fund web portal.

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Recipients of housing subsidies and benefits can change the payment method from the post office to a bank account. This was reminded by the Pension Fund.

"It is enough to submit an application to the Pension Fund of Ukraine. This can be done online – through the Pension Fund of Ukraine web portal," the PF stated.

To do this, you need to:

- log in to your personal account on the web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund of Ukraine using a qualified electronic signature (QES);

- in the "Communications with PFU" section, select the "Application for housing subsidy or benefit" tab;

- click "Application to change the method of housing subsidy or benefit payment";

- fill in the required fields of the application and upload a scanned copy of the document with bank account details;

- give consent to the transfer and processing of personal data;

- check the entered data, generate the application, sign it with QES, and click the "Send to PFU" button.

You can track the status of your application in your personal account under the "My Requests" section.

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