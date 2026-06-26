Kyiv plans to introduce a digital “Kyiv Resident Card” in the city app

The digital version of the card will be an additional option for users, not a replacement for the physical card.

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Kyiv plans to expand the capabilities of the “Kyiv Resident Card” service and introduce its digital format in the “Kyiv Digital” app. At the same time, the plastic card will remain valid as a payment instrument of “Oschadbank” and a means of paying for public transport.

The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) indicated that the digital version of the card will be an additional option for users, not a replacement for the physical card.

Currently, the corresponding draft decision has been registered in the Kyiv City Council. It provides for issuing the digital card through the “Kyiv Digital” app without the need to visit institutions or wait for the production of a plastic card. User identification will be carried out using electronic documents.

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