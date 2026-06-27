In Odesa, the cost of travel in minibuses increased to 25 UAH

From June 27, a new fare for travel in minibuses came into effect in Odesa — the cost of one trip increased from 20 to 25 UAH.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Starting today, June 27, new fares for travel on city public buses have come into effect in Odesa. The cost of one trip is now 25 UAH. The change in price was previously announced by the Odesa City Council.

They emphasized that local authorities do not set tariffs for bus transportation. These are calculated according to the approved methodology for determining the cost of passenger motor transport services.

The previous fare review took place in December 2024, when the fare increased to 20 UAH. At that time, calculations were based on fuel costs of about 55 UAH per liter. However, it was already forecasted then that due to inflation and increased carrier expenses, the fare would need to be reviewed again.

The city council explained that prolonged restraint of fare prices without compensating the difference between the current and economically justified tariff could lead to a reduction in the number of buses on routes, cessation of service on certain directions, deterioration in the quality of transportation, and the emergence of risks to passenger safety.

At the same time, considering the social importance of the issue, the Department of Transport together with carriers agreed to set the fare at 25 UAH. Meanwhile, the carriers themselves insisted on raising the tariff to 30 UAH.

As is known, in Kyiv from July 15, 2026, it is planned to increase the cost of travel in municipal public transport — the price of a single trip will be 30 hryvnias.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram, to stay informed about the most important events.