A MiG-29 Fighter Jet Lost During Combat Mission in Poltava Region: Pilot Survived

Contact with the fighter jet was lost during the combat mission, the pilot ejected.

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On the night of June 27, 2026, a MiG-29 fighter jet of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was lost during a combat mission in the Poltava region. The pilot successfully ejected and then made contact with the search and rescue team.

This was reported by the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to official information, contact with the aircraft was lost during the night of June 27. The Air Forces confirmed the loss of the fighter jet.

At the same time, the Ukrainian pilot successfully ejected, contacted the search and rescue team, and was promptly delivered to a medical facility for examination and necessary assistance.

The causes and circumstances of the aircraft loss are currently being established. No other details have been provided by the Air Forces so far.

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