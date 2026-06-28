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Employees may officially be granted extra days off: under what conditions this is legal

07:18, 28 June 2026
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Ukrainian legislation allows enterprises to introduce additional days off.
Employees may officially be granted extra days off: under what conditions this is legal
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Can an employer officially introduce extra days off for employees and will this affect their salary? Ukrainian legislation allows enterprises to create more favorable working conditions than the minimum established by the state.

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In particular, employers can reduce working hours or grant employees additional days off, but such decisions must be properly documented and must not violate employees' labor rights.

Can an enterprise establish additional days off

An enterprise can indeed establish additional days off for employees.

The legislation provides that enterprises and organizations, when concluding a collective agreement, have the right to set a shorter working time norm than that established by law. Currently, the general norm is 40 hours per week.

Such reduction of working hours is carried out at the employer's own expense.

How work is paid with reduced working hours

If a reduced working time is introduced at the enterprise, the employee receives a salary at the full tariff rate or full official salary.

In other words, reducing the working time norm in this case does not lead to a reduction in pay.

When salary may be lower

At the same time, reduced working hours should not be confused with part-time work or a part-time workweek.

If an employee is assigned a part-time workday or part-time workweek, payment is made proportionally to the actual time worked or depending on output.

What employees and employers should know

Additional days off are a legal mechanism to improve the balance between work and personal life for employees. However, their introduction requires proper legal formalization, including fixing the relevant conditions in a collective agreement, as well as clear and transparent rules regarding the organization of working time and payment. This allows the employer to create more comfortable working conditions without violating labor law requirements.

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