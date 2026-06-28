The Military Medical Commission Recognized You Fit for Service: What to Do If You Disagree with the Decision

Where to turn if the military medical commission's conclusion does not correspond to your health condition.

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If the military medical commission has recognized a person as fit for military service, but their health condition, according to the individual and available medical documents, indicates otherwise, such a decision can be appealed. The legislation provides a mechanism for reviewing the conclusions of the military medical commission, and in case of disagreement with the result – the possibility of going to court.

How to appeal the decision of the military medical commission

Citizens are not obliged to agree with the conclusion of the military medical commission if, in their opinion, it does not correspond to their actual health condition.

To review the decision, it is necessary to submit a complaint to a higher military medical commission demanding a review of the resolution.

The complaint must include:

a copy of the military medical commission's resolution;

all medical documents confirming the diagnosis and health condition.

Documents can be submitted in person or sent by registered mail through "Ukrposhta" with an inventory of the enclosure.

What happens after submitting the complaint

After reviewing the complaint, the person may be sent for a repeated or control medical examination. Based on its results, the military medical commission makes a new decision regarding the health condition.

If the citizen disagrees with the decision of the regional military medical commission, they have the right to appeal it to the Central Military Medical Commission.

Is it possible to go to court

In case of disagreement with the decision of the Central Military Medical Commission, the next step is to go to court.

At the same time, the court does not determine the person's health condition instead of the doctors. Its authority lies in verifying whether the procedure for making the decision by the military medical commission was followed and whether the citizen's rights were violated during its conduct.

The conclusion of the military medical commission is not always final, and current legislation provides for the possibility of its review in administrative and judicial order.

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