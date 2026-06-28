  1. In Ukraine

The Military Medical Commission Recognized You Fit for Service: What to Do If You Disagree with the Decision

11:13, 28 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Where to turn if the military medical commission's conclusion does not correspond to your health condition.
The Military Medical Commission Recognized You Fit for Service: What to Do If You Disagree with the Decision
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

If the military medical commission has recognized a person as fit for military service, but their health condition, according to the individual and available medical documents, indicates otherwise, such a decision can be appealed. The legislation provides a mechanism for reviewing the conclusions of the military medical commission, and in case of disagreement with the result – the possibility of going to court.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

How to appeal the decision of the military medical commission

Citizens are not obliged to agree with the conclusion of the military medical commission if, in their opinion, it does not correspond to their actual health condition.

To review the decision, it is necessary to submit a complaint to a higher military medical commission demanding a review of the resolution.

The complaint must include:

  • a copy of the military medical commission's resolution;
  • all medical documents confirming the diagnosis and health condition.

Documents can be submitted in person or sent by registered mail through "Ukrposhta" with an inventory of the enclosure.

What happens after submitting the complaint

After reviewing the complaint, the person may be sent for a repeated or control medical examination. Based on its results, the military medical commission makes a new decision regarding the health condition.

If the citizen disagrees with the decision of the regional military medical commission, they have the right to appeal it to the Central Military Medical Commission.

Is it possible to go to court

In case of disagreement with the decision of the Central Military Medical Commission, the next step is to go to court.

At the same time, the court does not determine the person's health condition instead of the doctors. Its authority lies in verifying whether the procedure for making the decision by the military medical commission was followed and whether the citizen's rights were violated during its conduct.

The conclusion of the military medical commission is not always final, and current legislation provides for the possibility of its review in administrative and judicial order.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Retiree Demanded That Non-Payment of Indexed Pensions Be Recognized as a “Criminal Offense” and Sought UAH 24 Million: What the Supreme Court Decided

The Grand Chamber rejected the pensioner who demanded to recognize the non-payment of indexed pensions as a 'criminal offense'.

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court departed from the 2016 position regarding Article 69-1 of the Criminal Code: sincere repentance is not enough

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court clarified that for the application of special sentencing rules provided by Article 69-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, sincere repentance and admission of guilt alone are insufficient.

Reform of Medical and Social Expert Commission: Expert Teams Establish Disability for Only One Year for Irreversible Health Conditions

The Ministry of Health assures that the OPFO system operates according to clear criteria, but patients face disregard of direct legal norms.

Can a landlord refuse to return a security deposit to a tenant because of a scratch on the furniture: what the court says

Renting housing often ends with conflicts over the security deposit, which landlords do not always agree to return.

After leaving temporarily occupied territories, pensions can be lost — without mandatory identification, payments will not be made

In 2026, the Pension Fund of Ukraine continues the mechanism of mandatory physical identification for certain categories of pension and insurance payment recipients.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]