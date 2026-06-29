Ruslan Stefanchuk: Ukraine will transfer some powers and change the Constitution during accession to the EU

Ukraine will have to transfer a certain part of state powers directly to EU bodies.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Ukraine will have to revise a number of provisions of the Constitution in view of its future membership in the European Union and the need to adapt national legislation to European standards. This was stated by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

“Ukraine, paving the way to the European Union, will have to review a large number of its positions — as other candidate countries have done — in order to introduce a large layer of relations with the EU into the legal field. Entering the European Union, we must understand that we will transfer a certain number of powers to its bodies. Therefore, this must also be reflected in the Constitution of Ukraine,” Ukrinform quotes Stefanchuk.

According to Stefanchuk, after the war ends, Ukraine must also rethink a number of issues related to the national security and defense system, the role of the Armed Forces in the state, as well as guarantees of citizens' rights and freedoms.

He said that future amendments to the Basic Law should become the subject of broad public discussion.

“I see this as general outlines that, after the end of martial law, should be seriously discussed in Ukrainian society and, possibly, soon be introduced into the Constitution of Ukraine,” added the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.