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Commander of the 154th Mechanized Brigade Kononnikov had a gunshot wound: police opened a murder case

08:12, 29 June 2026
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Colonel Volodymyr Kononnikov had a gunshot wound.
Commander of the 154th Mechanized Brigade Kononnikov had a gunshot wound: police opened a murder case
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As previously reported by «Judicial and Legal Newspaper», the commander of the 154th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Colonel Volodymyr Kononnikov, was found dead.

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Later, the Zaporizhzhia region police reported that Colonel Volodymyr Kononnikov had a gunshot wound. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of his death.

«The commander of one of the military units was found dead with a gunshot wound,» the law enforcement statement reads.

Information on this case has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (murder).

Investigative actions are being conducted under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Defense Sphere of the Eastern Region.

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