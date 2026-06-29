  1. Judicial Practice
  2. / In Ukraine

Military Reservist with Disability Lost Court Case Against Territorial Recruitment Center Regarding Fine for Failure to Appear for Summons

08:31, 29 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The court found that the summons was properly delivered and the violation was proven.
Military Reservist with Disability Lost Court Case Against Territorial Recruitment Center Regarding Fine for Failure to Appear for Summons
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

A military reservist filed a lawsuit with the Dergachi District Court of Kharkiv Region against the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, requesting the cancellation of the administrative offense ruling No. R361429 dated February 17, 2026, issued by the acting head of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, which held the plaintiff administratively liable under Part 3 of Article 210-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and imposed an administrative fine of 17,000 UAH, to close the administrative offense case and recover the paid court fee.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Case Circumstances

The plaintiff argued that he was registered for military service, had a third group disability, and was deferred from conscription. The summons was sent to the registration address, but the plaintiff claimed he properly fulfilled the requirements to update his data, and the ruling was issued again after the previous case was closed.

The defendant's representative, in response to the claim, requested dismissal of the lawsuit, stating that the plaintiff did not appear for summons No. 6118766 dated January 3, 2026, to update his data, did not provide valid reasons for absence, and the summons is considered properly delivered. Additionally, the plaintiff personally submitted an application through the electronic cabinet, in which he did not dispute the violation and agreed to administrative liability.

The court established that the summons was sent to the plaintiff by registered mail, which was returned with the note "addressee absent at the specified address." The plaintiff had a deferral due to third group disability, but the validity of the previous certificate expired on December 1, 2025, and the renewed confirmation of disability occurred on January 19, 2026, i.e., after the summons date.

Court Decision

The Dergachi District Court of Kharkiv Region considered case No. 619/1303/26 and decided to dismiss the administrative lawsuit.

The court concluded that the defendant proved the presence of an administrative offense in the plaintiff's actions as provided by Part 3 of Article 210-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. The summons was properly sent, and the plaintiff's failure to appear within the specified period without valid reasons constitutes a violation of the legislation on defense, mobilization training, and mobilization.

The court noted that the obligation to update personal data lies with the military reservist, who must personally contact the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center. The existence of a deferral, confirmed after the summons date, does not exempt from the duty to appear upon summons.

The contested ruling complies with the requirements of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, was issued on the basis and within the powers granted to the authority, given the presence of an offense in the plaintiff's actions, and is therefore lawful.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Military personnel will be restricted from access to gambling through registries: The government launches an automatic verification system

The government has introduced a mechanism to verify military personnel during participation in gambling, which will operate through the interaction of state registries and block access in case of data matches.

Owners of loud cars and motorcycles face fines up to 34,000 UAH and driver's license suspension

For excessive noise from cars and motorcycles, it is proposed to impose fines up to 34,000 UAH and revoke driver's licenses during the war.

Squeeze-out Procedure in Ukraine: From a Corporate Rehabilitation Tool to a Systemic Legal Problem

A mechanism intended to simplify corporate governance has turned into a tool of systemic pressure on the real economy sector.

The Cabinet of Ministers Rewrote the Rules for Medicine Procurement: How the Work of Medical Institutions in Ukraine Will Change

New rules for medical tenders have come into force, introducing a mandatory e-catalog for purchases over 50 thousand hryvnias.

Fitness club unilaterally terminated the contract and did not allow the man to use the paid membership: what the Supreme Court decided

The Supreme Court confirmed the consumer's right to use paid services despite the change of their provider.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]