How to Obtain a Ukrainian Citizen Passport Abroad

The processing time for an international passport is up to 20 working days.

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The Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine clarified the issue of obtaining a Ukrainian citizen passport abroad.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets notes that for many Ukrainians who found themselves outside the country, this document is a necessary condition for access to legal residence, work, medical and social assistance.

Is it possible to obtain a passport abroad?

Ukraine guarantees the possibility of obtaining a passport regardless of the person's location.

Note:

the decision to issue a passport is made in Ukraine;

foreign institutions only accept documents and forward them;

the passport is produced in Ukraine.

Accordingly:

processing times may be longer;

delays sometimes occur;

the applicant does not always receive an immediate response on site.

Where to apply?

Issuance is carried out through:

Ukrainian diplomatic missions abroad (embassies and consulates);

separate units of the State Enterprise "Document" abroad.

Foreign diplomatic missions (embassies and consulates):

appointments are made through an electronic queue;

the number of reception slots is limited;

decisions are accompanied by consular verification;

the document is usually issued at the same institution.

Separate units of the State Enterprise "Document" abroad:

service points for document acceptance;

collection of biometric data is carried out;

materials are forwarded to Ukraine.

How does the process work?

Appointment scheduling (online or by other means).

Submission of documents and identification.

Collection of biometric data (photo, signature, fingerprints).

Data transfer to Ukraine.

Verification by the State Migration Service of Ukraine.

Decision on issuance or refusal.

Passport production.

Document issuance.

IMPORTANT: in case of difficulties with identification or documents, processing times may increase.

Timeframes and cost

The passport processing time is up to 20 working days.

However, the actual time may be longer due to:

time for forwarding;

time required for necessary additional checks.

The cost includes not only the price of the form and services but may also include the consular fee, and service centers may charge additional service fees.

Where to complain in case of violations?

In case of unjustified refusals, delays, or improper service, contact the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine:

by email:

[email protected]

by phone numbers:

1678, +38 044 299 74 08

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