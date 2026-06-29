The Verkhovna Rada Prepares a Major "Reset" of Legislation: Several Resolutions Face a "Cleanup"

A number of outdated resolutions adopted before the 1996 Constitution may be declared invalid.

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A draft resolution No. 15361 has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, proposing to recognize as invalid a number of resolutions of the parliament and the Presidium of the Verkhovna Rada adopted between 1991 and 1996.

Background of the Issue

During the establishment of Ukraine's independence (from 1991 until the adoption of the Constitution of Ukraine), the Ukrainian parliament, based on the provisions of the then-current Constitution, regulated new social relations by adopting resolutions of the Verkhovna Rada and its Presidium. These acts regulated key issues of state-building, including the organization of parliamentary work, the judiciary, law enforcement activities, national security, as well as budgetary, tax, and financial relations, among others.

After the adoption of the Constitution of Ukraine on June 28, 1996, the above-mentioned issues, according to Articles 19, 85, and 92 of the Basic Law, became subject to regulation by legislative acts of Ukraine, including the Budget Code of Ukraine, the Tax Code of Ukraine, the Laws of Ukraine "On the Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," "On the Status of People's Deputies of Ukraine," "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges," "On the National Police," "On the National Bank of Ukraine," and others.

Moreover, the current Constitution of Ukraine does not provide for the functioning of several state bodies, such as the Presidium of the Verkhovna Rada, the Presidium of the Cabinet of Ministers, local councils of people's deputies of Ukraine, and their executive committees, among others.

Therefore, the Verkhovna Rada notes that the acts of the Verkhovna Rada and its Presidium adopted before June 28, 1996, to regulate the aforementioned issues have now lost their relevance, contradict current legislation, and are not subject to application.

"This necessitates bringing this part of Ukraine's legislation into compliance with the Constitution of Ukraine. In this situation, to ensure the cleansing of Ukraine's legislation from unconstitutional acts, this draft Resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is being introduced," said the Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Purpose of the Initiative

The purpose of the draft is to "cleanse" the legislation from outdated legal acts that do not comply with the Constitution of Ukraine, have lost relevance, and exhausted their regulatory potential, as well as to:

eliminate duplication of norms;

reduce the risks of legal conflicts;

ensure legal certainty.

The parliament emphasizes that the adoption of the resolution will allow the removal from the national legislative framework of acts that are outdated, temporary, or transitional in nature and are currently not subject to legal application.

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