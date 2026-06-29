The High Anti-Corruption Court left unchanged the preventive measure for Andriy Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President

Earlier, the court applied a preventive measure to the suspect in the form of detention with the alternative of bail set at 140 million UAH.

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The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court on June 29 denied the defense's motion of the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak to change the preventive measure, namely to cancel the obligation to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Earlier, the court applied a preventive measure to the suspect in the form of detention with the alternative of bail set at 140 million UAH. Since the specified amount was paid, the suspect was released from custody, but a number of procedural obligations were imposed on him, including wearing an electronic bracelet.

Andriy Yermak is suspected of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 209 (legalization of property obtained by criminal means of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Case No. 991/8586/26.

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